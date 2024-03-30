Gov. Wes Moore announces first portions of the collapsed bridge to be lifted Saturday

DUNDALK, Md. — Governor Wes Moore announced new updates on the recovery operation and economic response since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

In a news conference Saturday, the governor was joined by several state and federal leaders to announce that the bridge's recovery efforts will be ramped up to a "24/7 posture" in the upcoming days.

Gov. Moore also announced the first portions of the collapsed bridge are expected to be lifted out of the water on Saturday, marking the start of attempts to clear the channel to access the Port of Baltimore.

"This is a remarkably complex operation," said Moore. "Our focus needs to be on unity of command and unity of effort. Conditions in the water make it unsafe for rescuers. We're not just talking about weather and wind - talking about debris."

While recovery operations are ongoing, Tradepoint Atlantic, the only major shipping site outside the Francis Scott Key Bridge, is working on moving and transporting automobiles in the port.

The governor also announced that a disaster declaration is now in effect, meaning that any small businesses affected by the collapse are eligible for emergency low-interest rate loans up to $2 million to keep their businesses going.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, who was also in attendance, specified a 4% interest rate over 30 years for the federal loan.

In a separate release from the U.S. Small Business Association, a business recovery center is expected to open on Monday. The recovery center will meant assist business owners in completing their disaster loan applications.

The Center will operate Monday through Saturday starting April 1st.

Opening: Monday, April 1, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Moore says the deadline to apply online for the loan is December 30, 2024.

People in Anne Arundel County have reported some of the debris in the area, according to County Executive Steuart Pittman. The county is working with Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath to set up a hotline for people to report debris.