Plan, timeline for rebuilding the Key Bridge

DUNDALK, Md. — Let the bidding begin. On Friday, the Maryland Transportation Authority put out the call for contractors to submit their proposals to rebuild the Key Bridge, a project that's expected to take about four years, and cost close to $2 billion.

The agency wants a team that's qualified, fast, flexible, and willing to invest in the community.

"We’re looking for teams that have years of experience under their belt, that have delivered projects of a similar size and magnitude successfully in other parts of the country," MDTA Chief Engineer Jim Harkness said.

The MDTA is using a "progressive design build" for the project, which is supposed to be faster and more efficient than a "traditional design build." Rather than selecting a contractor based on its design proposal, and associated cost, the MDTA will choose the company based on qualifications and experience. Then, the MDTA and the awarded team will come up with a design and budget afterwards, together.

"The progressive design build allows us to expedite some of those other project activities that would normally run in series; now we're able to do those concurrently. It cuts off months, possibly years off of your typical project," Harkness said.

The deadline for proposals is June 24. The state hopes to have a team selected by the end of the summer.

“We would immediately begin work with them on preliminary design and concept development for the bridge. They’d also be doing some things of community engagement with us, and then we would estimate that the preliminary design period could last up to 12 months," Harkness said.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2028. WMAR-2 News also asked Harkness, once construction begins, will the Port of Baltimore have to shut down again?

"That is a key component in selecting a team that is collaborative and flexible. We’re gonna be looking to minimize those impacts to the Port of Baltimore, and maximizing the ability to work without disruption to the channel. Then of course, in a case where that can’t be avoided, we’ll be closely coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard and our sister agency at the port," Harkness said.

Speed is one factor; safety is another. The NSTB's findings from its investigation will play a role in the design.

"We are eagerly anticipating their recommendations, and we will work to incorporate those into the new bridge if we can. What we will do at this point is make sure we're anticipating, as best we can, what they will recommend, but also definitely going to be building back strong and to current standards," Harkness told WMAR-2 News.

On Friday, WMAR-2 News learned the MDTA is expecting to receive a $350 million dollar payout from Chubb - the company that insured the Key Bridge - within the next 45 days. An MDTA spokesperson says "These insurance proceeds, federal funding and other reimbursements will bring a variety of resources toward the rebuild and recovery effort."

Harkness also pointed out - the construction project will help boost the local economy.

"The project itself is going to be a boon for jobs in the area and so part of what we're looking for in a partner here, is somebody that invests in the community. They'll be engaging locally, taking care and working with local businesses, and helping Maryland workers be a part of this project."

Last week, Governor Moore met with President Biden in a continued effort to secure federal funding from Congress. After the meeting, Gov. Moore expressed his confidence that the funding will be approved, and reiterated his pledge that the taxpayers will eventually be reimbursed. The federal government already put up$60 million in emergency relief funding in the days after the collapse.

“Between potential litigation and insurance, the American people are gonna be made whole on this. Lloyds of London indicates this could be the most expensive maritime tragedy in the history of the United States. Really what we’re talking about with the 100% cost share is just saying we need the certainty, and the speed because I am committed to getting this done on time and on budget," Moore said.

For more on the fight over federal funding, click here. For more on the Dali's owners court filing that seeks to limit their liability, click here.