Meeting on Key Bridge demolition project set for Thursday in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — Just over four months have passed since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed. With the wreckage and the Dali cargo ship gone from the Patapsco, state agencies are preparing to get rid of what's left.

On Thursday, August 1, at the Baltimore County Public Library on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk, residents will have the chance to find out more about the project and speak their minds. The meeting is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In May, the Maryland Transportation Authority submitted a 'Water Quality Certification Request' for a project to demolish what's left of the bridge.

"MDTA’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Demolition Project will include demolition of the stable standing structures comprising the remaining portions of the FSK Bridge in preparation for bridge reconstruction. The project will include mechanical demolition and blasting of various bridge elements. Barges will be used to transport recovered bridge pieces from the Patapsco River," an executive summary within the certification request says.

"The project will not result in any temporary or permanent impacts to nontidal wetlands, and all impacts to surface waters will be temporary, including temporary spudding for barges, potential temporary piles for barges, barge movement and blockage of the channel, and impacts from blasting and collecting concrete and construction debris," the document continued.

MDTA said it would limit water quality impacts to the greatest extent it could.

The meeting comes the same week ABC News obtained Baltimore City Police footage from the night of the collapse.

READ MORE: “Is that the Key Bridge that collapsed?” Body-cam footage shows officer's shocked reaction

The video shows the moments a construction worker was helped back to dry land and toward an ambulance.

According to the May document, the demolition project will take approximately ten months to complete.

A separate public meeting on building a new bridge is scheduled for September 17 at the Community College of Baltimore County, Dundalk Campus, at 7200 Sollers Point Rd.