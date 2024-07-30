“Is that the Key Bridge that collapsed?” Body-cam footage shows officer's shocked reaction

BALTIMORE — Newly obtained body-worn camera footage shows the point of view from Baltimore Police officers responding to the Key Bridge collapse.

The 53-minute video reveals the shocked reaction of those who were first to witness the immediate aftermath.

"Is that the Key Bridge that collapsed?" one officer asks. "Yeah, it's the whole bridge. A ship lost its steering and the whole bridge is down in the water over here," another answers.

One clip gets an up close glimpse of the harrowing experience faced by a surviving construction worker who was rescued from the water.

In it, the worker is seen being escorted off a rescue boat onto a dock at Ft. Armistead.

"He was shaken up pretty good," one officer is heard saying. "That's a long fall."

The Key Bridge collapse has left an everlasting impact on Baltimore.

Six construction workers lost their lives after a large container ship lost control and struck one of the bridge pillars.

While lawsuits are ongoing and pending, rebuilding plans are underway following months of cleanup efforts.