Key Bridge workers honored by candlelight at artist’s mural near collapse site

HAWKINS POINT, Md. — It was silent and solemn about a mile and a half away from the debris of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Friday night in front of a display honoring six victims of its collapse.

Folks gathered at the mural in Hawkins Point for an evening vigil.

"The family, Maynor, is close to me," said Hilda Lopez, attending the vigil from Silver Spring.

Lopez told WMAR she is best friends with the wife of Maynor Suazo Sandoval's brother and says the family is heartbroken.

"I give support every day, to the family, the brothers, Maynor, every day, and tell them I'll be here," Lopez said.

Candles were lit in honor of the six men, all of whom are represented with an individual cross. Flowers and belongings were placed on the displays, along with flags of their countries of origin.

Nearby, progress clearing the bridge wreckage is moving along; crews took dozens of containers off the Dali this week, which will ultimately help them move the massive cargo ship out of the channel. Officials hope to reopen the channel by the end of May.

Roberto Marquez, an artist, has worked on the mural in Hawkins Point for twelve days.

"I have a mural where I invited [the families] to bring their own signature. Some of them left hand-prints, and they even write their names on it," Marquez explained.

"It's important because these families that lost loved ones, they need to have a place where they can come, and we all unite," Marquez added.

Three victims are still unaccounted for. Last Friday, Maynor Suazo Sandoval's body was recovered; as of Friday, the 12th, he is still the latest victim to be recovered.