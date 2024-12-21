Governor Moore "grateful" federal funding to rebuild the Key Bridge remains

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Despite missing the midnight deadline, H.R. 10545, the deal to keep the government open, was signed in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The bill calls for the government to be funded through mid-March and provides millions for disaster relief for communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

It also includes funding for the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed March 26, 2024 when the cargo ship, Dali, crashed into it.

Governor Wes Moore released a statement Saturday, regarding lawmakers keeping the funding for the bridge replacement in the spending plan:

“The people of Maryland are grateful that Congress has strongly supported helping us rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge expeditiously.



“Over the last several months, I have spoken with more than 150 members of Congress on this issue. Senator Cardin, Senator Van Hollen, Congressman Harris, Congressman Mfume, and a broad bipartisan coalition assembled in both chambers to get the necessary support of both Speaker Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Schumer, as well as Leader Hakeem Jeffries. And even as discussions over a final deal to keep the government open have evolved, leaders from all parties remained firm in their support, helping to ensure that rebuilding this important economic artery quickly was a priority.



“This action affirms the central importance of rebuilding the bridge not just to Maryland, but the nation. And by keeping the government open, we can ensure that hundreds of thousands of federal employees who call Maryland home will enjoy the holidays without fear of a shutdown. This bipartisan agreement is a win for port workers, truckers, small businesses, servicemembers, and working families throughout Maryland and across America. And while the tragic collapse of the Key Bridge happened during our time in office, we will rebuild it on our watch.” Governor Wes Moore (D) Maryland

Other Maryland lawmakers weighed in on the funding for the Key Bridge replacement.

“After a months-long push, a united Team Maryland has secured 100 percent full federal funding for the cost of replacing the Key Bridge – and provided the necessary funds our state needs to move full steam ahead with the reconstruction. This is a major victory for our state, and I’m proud that we were able to deliver the resources that Baltimore and Maryland need to rebuild stronger following the Key Bridge disaster. “Despite the Republican chaos that brought us dangerously close to a government shutdown just before the holidays, I’m glad we were able to reach an 11th hour bipartisan agreement. This legislation will move the Key Bridge replacement forward while providing relief to other communities across the country hit by disasters. It also ensures that federal employees can continue to provide the country with the vital services we rely on and receive paychecks for the work they do on behalf of the American people.”





Senator Chris Van Hollen (D) Maryland

Senator Ben Cardin, who is also Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee also stressed the need for this funding for Baltimore and Maryland to move to the future.