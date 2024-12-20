House passes bill that assures full funding for Key Bridge rebuild

BALTIMORE — After the first couple of proposals failed, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to keep the government open.

Included in this newly agreed proposal is full funding for the Key Bridge rebuild.

The previous proposals both included funding but were not agreed upon in the House.

One of the proposals even included funding for a stadium in D.C., which would have put the Commanders' tenure at Landover, Maryland in jeopardy.

The bill includes more than $8 billion in authorized spending and says 100% of the funding will be covered by the federal government.

The federal government has to get paid back first; meaning any lawsuits Maryland, Baltimore City or Baltimore County wins the money will go towards repaying the feds.

The bill will now head to the Senate with just about 6 hours left before tonight's deadline.

Voting began at 5:00 pm on Friday and the House was declared adjourned at 6:13 pm.