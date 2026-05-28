Final settlement reached for families of 4 Key Bridge collapse victims and lone survivor

BALTMORE — A final settlement has been reached between lawyers representing the families of four of the men who died in the Key Bridge collapse - Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, José Maynor López, Miguel Luna, and Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella -, along with the lone survivor, Julio Cervantes, and the owners and operators of the M/V Dali, according to the Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys.

Officials say the terms of the settlement are confidential.

However, the settlement is said to resolve all grievances made by the Key Bridge families against the owners and operators of the Dali.

"This historic settlement gives the grieving families an opportunity to close this chapter of their lives and honor their loved ones," the legal team says.

"While we are pleased to reach this settlement on behalf of the families of those who lost their lives March 26 and the only person to survive the fall into the Patapsco River, it is bittersweet because these families won't have an opportunity to experience the seasons of life with their husbands, fathers, brothers, and sons."