Baltimore Museum of Industry opens new historical exhibit commemorating the Key Bridge collapse tragedy

BALTIMORE — In one night, everything changed.

WATCH: Baltimore Museum of Industry exhibit commemorates Key Bridge collapse Baltimore Museum Commemorates Key Bridge Collapse

This week marked two years since the Key Bridge collapsed.

Now, there is a new historical exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Industry to commemorate the tragedy, the lives lost, and the impact the disaster had on the city and the entire state.

"One thing that the museum really wanted to do was to go back and look at the history of the bridge, talk about how it was built, how it came about, uh, what it meant for Baltimore, and who built it," says Deborah Weiner, exhibit curator.

The exhibit did just that—showing in great detail what the Key Bridge meant to Baltimore City and County.

"Oh, it brings tears in my eyes," says Graham Henry Butch, who was a Key Bridge worker.

"It brings tears to my eyes. It's so fantastic."