Scripps News earns RTCA David Bloom Award for 'Ukraine's Stolen Orphans' reporting

The Radio & Television Correspondents' Association honored Scripps News with the David Bloom Award for coverage of Ukraine's stolen orphans.

NEWS: The RTCA is thrilled to announce @ScrippsNews is the recipient of this year's David Bloom Award. Scripps' Ukraine coverage team will be honored, along with our other 2024 award winners, at the 2024 RTCA Dinner on September 12th at The Anthem. pic.twitter.com/Gs1C3e0IPk — RTCA Capitol Hill (@RTCACapitolHill) September 5, 2024

The award, which honors the memory of the late NBC News journalist, is given to journalists who showcase excellence in enterprise reporting.

In the "Ukraine's Stolen Orphans" series, Scripps News international correspondent Jason Bellini followed the stories of children Russia had stolen from Ukraine.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, soldiers targeted orphanages in Ukraine. The younger orphans would be sent into hiding and saved. But the older boys were taken to Russian territory.

