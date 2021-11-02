Inner Harbor ice rink, Christmas Village return to Baltimore this holiday season

BALTIMORE, Md. — Holiday activities will return to the Inner Harbor this year after the pandemic canceled events last year.

The Inner Harbor ice rink returns November 12 and is sponsored by PNC Bank with the Waterfront Partnership.

The rink will be open daily. Mayor Brandon Scott will kick off the season at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 12.

Waterfront Partnership will offer free ice-skating and skate rental to the first 100 children that day.

Here are this season's hours:

Monday through Thursday, 12:00-10:00pm

Friday, 12:00-11:00pm

Saturday, 10:00am-11:00pm

Sunday, 10:00am-8:00pm

You have the option to buy a pass to skate for a day and skate rentals are available.

Adults: $10

Seniors/Children/Military: $9

Skate Rental: $4 (hockey skates)

Season Pass: $175 each for unlimited visits (with or without ice skate rental)

The rink almost didn't open in 2019 after losing its sponsor, Pandora, but a last minute sponsor saved it that year.

The rink is located at the top of the Amphitheater right between the Harborplace Pavillions.

You can find more information on it here.

The Christmas Village in Baltimore is also set to return this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic. It is a combination of an outdoor and indoor holiday market at West Shore Park and is modeled after the traditional Christmas Markets in Germany.

It will be open from November 26 to December 24. There will be a preview weekend on November 20 and 21.

Here are the hours for the Christmas Village:

Sundays – Thursdays: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Fridays – Saturdays: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Closed Days: Nov 22nd, 23rd, 25th, 29th, 30th; Dec 6, 7, 13, 14

You can find more information on that here.

Other events returning this year include the 50th Annual Monument Lighting in Mt. Vernon (Dec. 5), Candy Lane in Center Plaza (Nov. 20-Dec. 23), Baltimore Restaurant Week (January), and Dollar or Less Days (January).