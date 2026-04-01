Wes Moore approval rate declines as few Marylanders trust government at any level

A new University of Maryland, Baltimore County poll released Wednesday shows Governor Wes Moore's approval rating slipping, though it remains higher than his disapproval rating.

WATCH: Moore approval rate declines as few Marylanders trust government at any level Moore approval rate declines as few Marylanders trust government at any level

Forty-eight percent of Marylanders polled in late March said they approved of the job Governor Moore is doing, dropping from 52% in UMBC's October 2025 poll.

This approval is sharply split by party, with a majority of Democrats approving of the job Moore is doing and a majority of Republicans disapproving.

The top reason Marylanders cited for approving of Moore was his handling of the state economy, jobs, affordability, or crises.

Of those who disapproved, 27% cited raised taxes and fees as the main reason.

And while Moore's approval rating has slipped slightly, the percentage of Marylanders feeling that the state of Maryland is going the wrong direction has surged since October.

44% percent of Marylanders polled rated the Maryland economy as fair, 32% rated it as poor. Just 3% rated it as excellent.

However, 45% of respondents said that economic conditions in Maryland are about the same as the rest of the country.

UMBC also asked Marylanders how much they trust certain institutions and groups. Take a look through here, using the arrows, to see how they responded: