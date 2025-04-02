Republican-sponsored amendment to Maryland Second Look Act succeeds on Senate floor

The Maryland Second Look Act came up for Second Reader in the Senate today.

This gave Senators the opportunity to offer amendments to a bill that, if passed, would allow certain defendants to apply for a sentence reduction after having served 20 years of a sentence.

Republican Senator William Folden of Frederick County, offered the first amendment, which would've prohibited people convicted of killing a child under 13 years old.

"There are many people in this state who aren't going to get a second look at their child that was taken," said Folden. "They're going to get a second look through photos and videos. That's all they get."

Senator Charles Sydnor (D-Baltimore County) explained to the chamber that there are 11 factors that need to be looked at by the court when determining whether or not to grant a sentence reduction.

These include whether or not the person will be a danger to the public if released and if the interest of justice would be best served.

"This bill is about grace," he added.

The amendment failed in a 19-26 vote.

Senator Jack Bailey, a Republican from Calvert and St. Mary's Counties, also offered an amendment.

"This amendment would add murder of a first responder to the list of crimes that would make a person ineligible to file a motion to reduce their sentence under this bill," he explained.

Bailey told stories about first responders he had known who were killed in the line of duty.

Sydnor, as the floor leader for the bill rose to talk about how he also had first responders in his family but still urged the body to reject the amendment.

Maryland General Assembly - Senate Floor

"With all that being said, people handle things differently," he said. "Some people, when they look to our Department of Public Safety and Corrections, they look for an institution that rehabilitates people. There are others who look to a system to punish."

Sydnor again highlighted that there are specific factors that need to be met for a sentence reduction to be granted.

Folden stood in support of the amendment, adding his own story about a colleague who was shot while walking up to a person to investigate a complaint.

"This is a reasonable amendment," he told the chamber. "It protects our first responders."

Senator Johnny Ray Salling, a Republican from Baltimore County also stood to support the amendment.

"I believe in mercy and I believe in grace," he said. "But also I believe in accountability."

After further debate, the amendment was narrowly adopted in a 24-23 vote.

Democratic Senators Dalya Attar, Pamela Beidle, Dawn Gile, Katie Fry Hester, Carl Jackson, Michael A. Jackson, Mary-Dulany James, Benjamin Kramer, Karen Lewis-Young, Cory McCray, and Ron Watson joined all 13 Republican Senators to pass this amendment.

A third amendment to the bill was offered, this one by Senator Paul Corderman, a Republican who represents Washington and Frederick Counties.

This amendment would make ineligible people convicted of killing a probation officer.

Corderman specifically brought up Davis Martinez, a probation officer killed during a home visit.

Sydnor again asked the Senate to resist the amendment, adding that this bill only includes people who were 18-24 at the time of the offense.

"This is more like an extension of the JRA," he says.

The amendment failed 20-25 and was then passed for third reading.