Police arrest man after parole officer was found dead inside the man's home

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested a Chevy Chase man wanted in connection with the death of a Maryland Parole and Probation agent.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Friday just before 6 p.m. when officers were called to the 2800 block of Terrace Drive for a welfare check for the agent who had not reported back to work after a resident check.

Police say the resident check was for 54-year-old Emanuel Edward Sewell, a registered sex offender.

Once officers managed to get inside the home, they found the agent, now identified as 33-year-old Davis Martinez, deceased. Sewell not in the apartment.

Martinez had been working for Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services for six years.

The medical examiner has determined Martinez's death to be a homicide.

“Agent Davis Martinez served our state with distinction and our communities are safer because of him,” said Governor Wes Moore. “My heart goes out to his friends, family, loved ones, and colleagues—our whole state mourns with you after the loss of one our own in the line of duty.”

Earlier today, authorities issued an arrest warrant and a Blue Alert for Sewell, who is now charged with second-degree murder.

Prior to his arrest, police also believed that Sewell had Agent Martinez's badge and was traveling in a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland license plate 93661HT.

He was later located traveling on I-64 near Hurricane, West Virginia.

US Marshalls Task Force officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Sewell.

Montgomery County Police Department Emanuel Sewell photo