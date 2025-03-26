Victim advocates push against a bill to give convicted felons another chance to get out of jail

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's been an ongoing battle in Annapolis, the Second Look Act has been debated multiple sessions in a row.

"Second Look authorizes individuals to petition the court to reduce the duration of a certain sentence," said Delegate Cheryl Pasteur to a Senate committee.

Now, it has the support of delegates but needs the Senate to get to the governor's desk.

Those for the bill argue it's not a get out of jail free card and has a number of requirements.

"Second look is not a given, it is not a given for the petitioner but allows the courts to reassess sentences based on long term behavior, and growth," said Pasteur.

People against the bill say it adds a hardship to victims' families who need to go to the courtroom and tell their story once again.

"They flat out overlook and underestimate the pain and agony and suffering that they cause to victims both by making them come down and fight this but also the entire concept of doing this," said Kurt Wolfgang with the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center.

The bill would limit this option to people who have served 20 years of their sentence, were convicted between 18 and 25, were not convicted of a sex offense and was not given life without parole as a sentence.

"Victim and survivors don't get a second chance, we live every day with this pain, every day of our lives," said Dawn Collins.

Collins' son Richard was killed in 2017.

His killer was 22-years-old at the time, making him eligible under this legislation to petition the court for early release.

In 2037, she could have to go back to the courtroom and tell her story again.

"My husband and I and so many, many many people live this every day of our lives and you just don't get over it so to offer them a second chance I'm going to be very blunt and say where is our second chance," said Collins.

The legislation faces a quickly approaching deadline to make it out of the Senate and to the governor's desk.