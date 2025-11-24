Protestors demand council vote against bill that would expand single-family homes conversions

BALTIMORE — The mayor’s vision for a more affordable Baltimore is at odds with communities across the city.

Protesters took to city hall on Monday afternoon to have their voices heard, after they say they feel their concerns have not been addressed about Bill 25-0066, nor do they believe they received proper notification about it.

"We're asking them to plan with us, not against us," president of Heritage Crossing Residence Association Janet Allen said.

Also known as the Housing Options and Opportunity Act, the legislation is the final installment of a package of proposed zoning laws currently in the Land Use and Transportation Committee.

It could be in front of council as soon as early next month.

Four of the five bills passed and were signed by Mayor Brandon Scott earlier this month.

This bill, which has struck a nerve with community members, would allow single family homes to be converted to up to four units, depending on the size.

1,500 sq. ft.= 2 units max

2,250 sq. ft.= 3 units max

3,000 sq. ft.= 4 units max

“It’s not a good idea, it’s not a good prescription for what ails Baltimore, so let’s go back to the table, do a study and find out for Baltimore."

Allen and others argue the bill would enable private equity companies without guardrails and disproportionately harm communities.

“As African-Americans, we are behind in the building and passing on of generational wealth. This bill threatens our ability to pass on our homes,” she said.

Bill sponsor Zac Blanchard of District 11 says it’s long overdue.

“Everyone knows redlining was bad, what they don’t realize is that this had a bigger impact on segregating our city,” he explained. “In 1910 the Baltimore City Council said a Black family cannot move onto a white block. [In] 1917 the Supreme Court overturned that, said you can’t racially zone. In response, the city of Baltimore said ‘how do we stop Black families moving into white neighborhoods.’”

Thus, Blanchard explains, the strict single-family zoning rules were enacted.

He says council has received a lot of public feedback about the bill.

"There are some concerns that it would lead to less home ownership, which I understand the concern but I don’t think it’s a good prediction. There are concerns about code enforcement and rental licensing and trash collection and other things that are totally real problems that we need to get better at in the city but that we shouldn’t be stopping this just because we haven’t gotten that right yet.”

But Allen and others find the bill has been rushed, and in doing so, feel it may leave those who have stuck around in the city, behind without a voice.

Those opposed to the bill have demanded council vote no and start over, focusing on bigger issues that plague the city than concerns about affordability.

"I think it is an affordability issue as far as affordability is because we can no longer afford to live in neighborhoods filled with crime that's the affordability issue. That we can't afford to live in neighborhoods that don't properly educate our children," Allen said. "So there is an affordability issue, but financially it's not the affordability issue. It is the livability issue."

They've demanded council start over, and vote no on the bill.

The bill has another hearing scheduled in committee on December 1.

The next city council meeting is on Thursday, December 4.

