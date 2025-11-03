Baltimore City mayor signs several bills that aim to reduce housing costs over time

BALTIMORE — As the country faces a housing affordability crisis, Baltimore City leaders are trying to keep housing costs low to both retain residents and attract new ones.

On Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott signed a series of four bills into law as part of a greater housing package. Each makes a small but significant change at the ground level.

“It isn’t just about re-writing the wrongs of the past, it’s about building a stronger future,” Scott said.

“Imagine you have a door with 20 different locks on it, right? You can’t open a door until you remove all of the locks and that’s the same thing with housing,” said District 11 Councilman Zac Blanchard, who sponsored one of the bills.

Blanchard's bill, the "Spaces for People Act" includes removing requirements for developers to build off-street parking. Another by District 3 Councilman Ryan Dorsey, rids the mandate to stick to a rigid two-stairwell design in every building over three stories tall.

They both aim to keep costs low on builders and ultimately, those paying the rent.

“We understand that there are just too many people unable to find housing at a price they can afford,” Dorsey said.

Another bill, as introduced by District 8 Councilman Paris Gray, also peels back the red tape when it comes to expanding structures, like mother-in-law suites, on existing properties.

Though introduced as "common sense" legislation, not everyone embraced these changes as they were proposed.

WMAR-2 News' Blair Sabol spoke to some last month who worried that their concerns about the elimination of off-street parking requirements, weren’t being heard.

Blanchard, who sponsored the bill, acknowledged that not everyone was convinced in the months long process leading up to Monday’s signings.

“Whether you were for it or against it, just know that we are still being vigilant and making sure that this is getting the outcomes that we want and we believe it’s going to have for the city,” Blanchard said. "We're not resting on our laurels."

“I said I’m always going to do the right thing. Not the popular one. No matter who does not like it,” Scott said.

Leaders say it’s not a question of if these methods will help to reduce housing costs, but when. Although, no timeline has been provided.

Some of the bills only address requirements for new developments that have yet to be built.

“I think all we need to do is wait, to see those concerns are unfounded,” Dorsey said.

As an example, Scott referred to his homicide reduction strategy, which doubters initially said would be impossible, and now is paying dividends years later.

One bill remains in the package, the mayor’s Housing Options and Opportunity Act, which focuses on expanding access to multi-family homes.

Hearings for that bill begin on Nov 13.