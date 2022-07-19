BALTIMORE — It's Primary Election Day in Maryland, and voters are already reporting multiple problems at polling locations in Baltimore City.

Before 8:30am, WMAR-2 news received calls from two voters complaining about broken machines at the Yorkwood Elementary School and New Era Academy polls.

This apparently forced one location to switch to paper ballots.

We're told both locations also opened late, leaving voters waiting and even causing some to leave without casting a ballot.

We've reached out to the Baltimore City Board of Elections, but have yet to hear back.

It's the latest issue facing City voters leading up to Election Day.

Not only has the City struggled to find election judges, but back in June 150 Baltimore voters were assigned to wrong precincts.

Then there is the statewide issue of mail-in ballots.

MORE: Primary Election Results could be delayed weeks, says the State Board of Election

By law, election officials can't start counting those ballots until Thursday, July 21st at 10am.

More than half-a-million voters in Maryland have requested a mail-in ballot for Tuesday's primary election. That represents nearly 13.4 percent of all eligible voters in the state.

So far, over 165,000 of those ballots have already been received by local election boards.

As result we could be waiting til August for some races to be settled.

