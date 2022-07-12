BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is looking for more election judges and is offering volunteers money to take on the job.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, July 19.

Volunteers will be paid $200 to be a regular judge and a chief judge will make $275 a day for working at the polls.

RELATED CONTENT: Baltimore polling locations need more election judges as early voting starts

Qualifications for Election Judges:

Must be at least 16 years old or older

A registered voter in the State of Maryland

Able to speak, read, and write English

Physically and mentally able to work at least a 15-hour day

Willing to work outside your home precinct

Able to sit and/or stand for an extended period

RELATED CONTENT: Maryland State employees being offered incentives to serve as election judges

All judges must be trained before they can serve. There are only three more days of election judge training.

If you are interested in doing this call: 410-396-5580.