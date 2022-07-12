Watch Now
Baltimore City offering $200 for primary and general election judges

Posted at 11:00 AM, Jul 12, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is looking for more election judges and is offering volunteers money to take on the job.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, July 19.

Volunteers will be paid $200 to be a regular judge and a chief judge will make $275 a day for working at the polls.

Qualifications for Election Judges:

  • Must be at least 16 years old or older
  • A registered voter in the State of Maryland
  • Able to speak, read, and write English
  • Physically and mentally able to work at least a 15-hour day
  • Willing to work outside your home precinct
  • Able to sit and/or stand for an extended period

All judges must be trained before they can serve. There are only three more days of election judge training.

If you are interested in doing this call: 410-396-5580.

