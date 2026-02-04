Non-profit promises prescriptions delivered to your door at a fraction of the cost

BALTIMORE — As pharmacy deserts continue to grow across the county, Maryland has looked to creative solutions.

“Any time a senior or any individual has to go off their medication that should be done in consultation with their doctor and their healthcare provider, not because their access to the medication has been shut off,” said Nancy Carr, AARP Maryland Associate State Director for Communications.

The state is the latest to partner with SIRUM and Good Pill pharmacy, a non-profit that promises to deliver medications to your front door at a fraction of the cost.

The partnership, made possible through the Prescription Drug Affordability Board, is a part of the state’s 10 year “Longevity Ready Maryland” plan as the population continues to age.

However, Good Pill is a resource that can be used by anyone, even those with insurance and regardless of income.

Including those who may find themselves living too far from a physical pharmacy.

“It's the difference between can you work an extra hour, can you spend time with your family an extra hour? Can you rest an extra hour?” Co-founder of SIRUM and Good Pill Kiah Williams said.

The organization collects donations of unused medications. It lists more than 600 kinds on its website.

“It's not going to solve the problem of a pharmacy desert, because you know that pharmacies provide myriad services beyond just their dispensing medication,” Carr said. “But it's one thing that people can know about to at least address this one area of concern that they're facing."

Williams explains the focus of their mission.

“How do we make sure getting that medication is as easy as possible, as convenient as possible?” she said. “But I do think there is still a need for pharmacies to be accessible in person.”

She points out, they cannot always address immediate needs as delivery typically can take three to five days.

Since the partnership began last March, it has dispensed nearly 5,000 prescriptions.

It also provides patient-level counseling via phone and operates in Georgia and Illinois.

“We aspire to get everywhere that needs us,” Williams said.

On average, a month supply is $2 or about $6 for 90 days.

