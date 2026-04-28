Maryland Supreme Court rules to 'protect uncharged persons from public disgrace' in Archdiocese case

BALTIMORE — Maryland's Attorney General is barred from disclosing the names of clergy members and staff of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, who were investigated but not criminally charged for allegedly sexually abusing children.

The Supreme Court of Maryland issued its ruling on Monday.

It relates to a 456-page investigative report published by the Maryland Attorney General's Office back in August of 2023.

The report focuses on more than 150 current and former Archdiocese priests and clergy members, many of whom did not themselves abuse children, but either concealed it or didn't do enough to end it.

A majority of the individuals named in the report were never charged. Dozens have already passed away.

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The Maryland Attorney General argued the names should be released as a form of accountability in the public's interest.

However, the high court disagreed saying this:

"Many grand jury investigations obtain damaging information and allegations about uncharged individuals that the public might benefit from learning. One of the primary purposes of grand jury secrecy is to protect uncharged persons from public disgrace in the absence of a criminal charge and a forum in which to seek vindication."

The decision puts an end to ongoing litigation questioning whether the names should be revealed or not.