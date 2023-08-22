Judge orders most names in Archdiocese sexual abuse report to be revealed

BALTIMORE — The public will soon have access to most names previously redacted in the Maryland Attorney General's report on sexual abuse allegations within the Archdiocese.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor ordered an unredacted version of the report to be released after September 26.

The original 456-page report was released back in April and included names of 146 people including priests and other clergy members.

RELATED: Report uncovers decades of sexual abuse within Archdiocese of Baltimore

Reports of abuse spanned over eight decades, impacting over 600 victims.

Judge Taylor initially allowed 97 names mentioned in the report to be redacted, but after this latest ruling only three will remain blacked out.

"The inclusion of a person’s name in the report is not any sort of judicial determination that this person did anything wrong," Judge Taylor wrote. "These names are being released because the key to understanding the report is understanding that this did not happen because of anything the Archdiocese did or did not do. It happened because of the choices made by specific individuals at specific times."

Meanwhile some of the names to be revealed include ranking officials of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, who allegedly had extensive participation in the handling of abuse by clergy.

Despite its findings, Judge Taylor says there is no active criminal court proceeding stemming from the report.

"While a single indictment did arise from the investigation, the target of the Attorney General’s investigation was the Archdiocese itself, not any specific individual," said Judge Taylor.

Attorney General Anthony Brown released the following statement in response to the ruling.

“The court’s order enables my office to continue to lift the veil of secrecy over decades of horrifying abuse suffered by the survivors.”