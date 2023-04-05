Maryland AG releases report into sexual abuse within Archdiocese of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A long awaited 456 page investigative report was released Wednesday into sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office names 146 deceased people, including priests and other clergy members, who were either accused of sexual abuse or helped cover it up.

"Archdiocese personnel engaged in horrific and repeated abuse of the most vulnerable children in their communities while Archdiocese leadership looked the other way," the report states. "Time and again, members of the Church’s hierarchy resolutely refused to acknowledge allegations of child sexual abuse for as long as possible."

Allegations span over eight decades and include over 600 victims.

"They groomed the victims with presents and special attention," the report states. "They told their victims the abuse was “God’s will” and that no one would doubt the word of a priest. Some threatened that the victim or victim’s family would go to hell if they told anyone."

Several parishes are noted in the report for employing several alleged abusers.

For example, eleven had lived and worked at St. Mark Parish in Catonsville between 1964 and 2004.

The report's release has been the subject of intense litigation.

Ongoing grand jury proceedings prevented the report from being made public earlier, but that's since wrapped up resulting in one indictment.

In February Baltimore Circuit Court judge Robert Taylor Jr. approved releasing the report, on condition that 97 names, including those who are still alive, be redacted.

Despite the report's findings, judge Taylor said no more charges are expected to come from the investigation.

Archbishop William E. Lori issued a video and statement in response to the report expressing apologies and the church's plan moving forward.