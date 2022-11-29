Cruise customers still seeking refunds after trip was canceled in January

BALTIMORE — Customers of a jazz cruise have been waiting months for their refunds.

Capital Jazz canceled their annual SuperCruise in January and offered guests a refund, however, many people say they still haven’t received their money.

Thomas King, Gwen Scott, and Alma Richards are all repeat SuperCruise customers.

“This was going to be our third cruise with Capital Jazz,” said King.

“I was looking forward to going in a big way because I enjoyed this,” added Richards.

But several days before their departure, Capital Jazz notified SuperCruisers that the trip was canceled due to COVID-19 and a CDC alert to avoid cruise travel. Two weeks later, the company sent an update.

“They gave us the option of either going the next year or asking for a refund. Her and I, we asked for a refund, an immediate refund,” said Scott who had booked a room with Richards.

As did King and his wife. He sent in his request on February 24. The response from Capital Jazz said refunds could take up to 90 days.

“Meaning the 24th of April. That did not happen. And it still hasn't happened,” said King.

These customers, in addition to six others who emailed WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii, tried calling and emailing Capital Jazz.

“I spoke with Becky on October 21 at Capital Jazz. Spoke with Veronica on July 26 at Capital Jazz,” said King.

“Every time we call, we get somebody and they give you different stories that oh it's coming, even sometimes they hang up on you,” Scott said.

Sofastaii also called and emailed and was told someone would call her back, but no one did. And she received a generic response to her email that they're still processing refunds.

“Give me my money. I'm not asking you for any interest. I'm just asking you for the $4,645 that I paid,” said King.

Scott and Richards are also owed over $4,000. “We don't have it to shake off the tree and give it away like that,” said Richards.

In the past year, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has received 41 complaints about Capital Jazz and there's now a class action lawsuit. According to court documents, there are more than 100 class members with the amount in controversy exceeding $5 million.

Sofastaii also emailed the attorneys representing Capital Jazz and its owner, Clifford Hunte, in a different lawsuit with Royal Caribbean, but never heard back.

Capital Jazz customer service manager Lori P. confirmed she received Sofastaii’s email and sent it to Hunte. Despite multiple follow-up emails, Hunte hasn’t yet responded.

And while some of King’s and Richards' family members were issued refunds, they can't get an answer on when exactly they'll get back their money.

“I don't want to settle for less than what I paid and I don't want to be third or fourth or fifth or sixth. I want my money upfront. I want it now,” said King.

These customers tried disputing the charge with their credit card companies, but because they believed Capital Jazz would issue a refund, they waited 90 days. They then fell outside the dispute window, which is 60 days.

And while Capital Jazz hasn’t been responsive to these customers, they are currently collecting money for their upcoming 2023 cruise.

For details on the class action lawsuit filed against, Capital Jazz, click here.

If you’d like to file a complaint against Capital Jazz or any other business, below are some resources:

