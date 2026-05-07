Mapping the data center rush: A county-by-county breakdown

They power nearly every aspect of our digital lives, but as massive data centers look to move into our communities, local leaders are sharply divided on the economic benefits and the environmental cost.

Data centers are large, secure buildings filled with powerful computers that store the information for everything we do online—from streaming movies and using social media to saving our photos in the cloud. Economically, they are massive tax generators and the construction can create thousands of jobs.

There are downsides to data centers as well. They require huge amounts of electricity, which can strain power grids and drive up electricity rates. They also need millions of gallons of water for cooling, which could strain local resources. Many facilities also rely on large backup generators powered by fossil fuels, creating air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

To help you understand what this means for our communities, we're outlining where each county currently stands in the data center debate.

Anne Arundel County

Current stance: Open for business



A law went into effect in April 2022 offering tax breaks to attract data centers.

To qualify, data centers must invest $10 million and create at least 10 jobs.

In November 2025, the county council passed a bill to study the impact of new construction on the electrical grid, a move prompted by the prospect of data centers.

Baltimore City

Current Stance: Proposed moratorium



City Council President, Zeke Cohen, proposed a bill in March to pause the construction of new data centers for 1 year.

The bill requires a study to establish a process for data centers.

A public hearing held on Thursday, May 7.

The 2nd reading of the bill will happen at the City Council Meeting on Monday, May 11.

Baltimore County

Current Stance: Moratorium in place



The County Council passed a bill in February to temporarily suspend all new data center permits.

The Planning Board is now required to study the potential impacts and must submit a report with recommendations by October 1st.

The process includes several public hearings, with the next one scheduled for Thursday, May 21 and several others through September.

A final vote on the report and its recommendations is scheduled for Thursday, September 17.

Carroll County:

Current Stance: Moratorium in place



On February 19, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners approved a one-year moratorium on data centers.

Taking time to study economic and environmental impacts and propose regulations.

Cecil County

Current Stance: No specific regulations

Cecil County has not yet introduced any specific legislation for or against data centers.

Frederick County

Current Stance: Open for business, with regulations



In December 2025, the County Council approved a map covering 2,600 acres for the development of data centers.

A grassroots organization got thousands of signatures in hopes of putting this to a referendum.

In April, the county's election director validated the signatures, clearing the way for a potential referendum.

Multiple petitions were filed challenging that referendum process.

Harford County

Current Stance: Proposed moratorium



On April 21, Harford County Councilmen Jacob Bennet introduced a bill to put a 90-day ban on new data center development.

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

On Wednesday, May 6, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly proposed a permanent ban on data centers.

Cassilly is expected to introduce his bill at a future County Council meeting.

Howard County

Current Stance: Proposed moratorium



A bill to pause new data center development was introduced to the County Council on May 4

The proposed moratorium would last up to 18 months.

It could end earlier if the county passes new zoning laws for data centers or completes its Comprehensive Rezoning process.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

The County Council will vote on the bill on June 1.

With no statewide regulations governing data centers, the responsibility for managing their development falls to local jurisdictions. Data centers are mentioned in the Maryland Utility RELIEF Act, requiring these "large load" users - like data centers - to cover the cost of their own energy upgrades. This will prevent expenses from being passed on to consumers.