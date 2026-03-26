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How'd they vote? The Vax Act

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Vaccine
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine

Key Points on the Bills:

  • This is one of Governor Wes Moore's legislative priorities this year.
  • Requires the Maryland secretary of health to issue recommendations on vaccines for all ages, "that follow the generally accepted consensus within the scientific community and sound clinical guidance."
  • It also gives pharmacists the authority to order and administer a vaccine to anyone over the age of 6 if it is recommended by the Secretary of Health.
  • The House version of the bill is HB637, and does not yet have a hearing scheduled in the Senate Finance Committee.
  • The Senate version of this bill, SB385, is scheduled to be heard in the House Health Committee on Thursday, April 2, at 1 p.m.

How'd they vote?

The Senate version of the bill, SB385, passed on a party-line vote.

You can look through those individual votes here:

In the House, four Republicans voted with Democrats to pass the House version, HB637.

You can find out how your delegate(s) voted here:

Several organizations and groups testified in favor of the bills on both the House and Senate sides, including:

  • Planned Parenthood of Maryland
  • Maryland Department of Disabilities
  • Public Policy Partners
  • Health Care for the Homeless
  • Maryland Insurance Administration
  • Secular Maryland
  • University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law
  • Maryland Department of Health
  • League of Women Voters Maryland
  • Children's National Hospital
  • The Horizon Foundation
  • American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Office of the Attorney General

A few organizations testified against the bill before both the House and Senate committees:

  • Moms for Liberty
  • Love Maryland PAC
  • Health Choice Maryland.org

Full Text of the Bills:

Full text of the Senate version:

SB385 - Third Reader - 2026

Full text of the House version:

HB637 - Third Reader House - 2026