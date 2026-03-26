How'd they vote? The Vax Act

Key Points on the Bills:

This is one of Governor Wes Moore's legislative priorities this year.

Requires the Maryland secretary of health to issue recommendations on vaccines for all ages, "that follow the generally accepted consensus within the scientific community and sound clinical guidance."

It also gives pharmacists the authority to order and administer a vaccine to anyone over the age of 6 if it is recommended by the Secretary of Health.

The House version of the bill is HB637, and does not yet have a hearing scheduled in the Senate Finance Committee.

The Senate version of this bill, SB385, is scheduled to be heard in the House Health Committee on Thursday, April 2, at 1 p.m.

How'd they vote?

The Senate version of the bill, SB385, passed on a party-line vote.

You can look through those individual votes here:

In the House, four Republicans voted with Democrats to pass the House version, HB637.

You can find out how your delegate(s) voted here:

Several organizations and groups testified in favor of the bills on both the House and Senate sides, including:



Planned Parenthood of Maryland

Maryland Department of Disabilities

Public Policy Partners

Health Care for the Homeless

Maryland Insurance Administration

Secular Maryland

University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

Maryland Department of Health

League of Women Voters Maryland

Children's National Hospital

The Horizon Foundation

American Academy of Pediatrics

Office of the Attorney General

A few organizations testified against the bill before both the House and Senate committees:



Moms for Liberty

Love Maryland PAC

Health Choice Maryland.org

Full Text of the Bills:

Full text of the Senate version:

SB385 - Third Reader - 2026

Full text of the House version:

HB637 - Third Reader House - 2026