Watch Now
NewsIn Focus

Actions

Hate Crimes Commission meets amid social media controversy

Maryland Hate Crimes Commission 12-13 Meeting Screenshot
WMAR-2 News
Screenshot of the December 13, 2023 virtual meeting of the Maryland Hate Crimes Commission.
Maryland Hate Crimes Commission 12-13 Meeting Screenshot
Posted at 5:49 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 17:49:27-05

On Wednesday morning, the Hate Crimes Commission met virtually to work through some structural set up as well as guidelines for members.

This meeting was the first since Commission member Dr. Zainab Chaudry, representing the Council on American-Islamic Relations, was temporarily suspended and then reinstated following posts to her personal Facebook page.

The Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention held its first and only other meeting in September of this year, after being created by the legislature in the 2023 session.

One of the agenda items included guidelines and expectations for Commission members including a policy on public communications on personal social media pages.

While Commission members commented on a draft document, that document was not made available to the public before or during the meeting because it was a draft. We've requested a copy of the draft guidelines from the Office of the Attorney General and are awaiting a response.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices