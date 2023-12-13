Hate Crimes Commission meets amid social media controversy

On Wednesday morning, the Hate Crimes Commission met virtually to work through some structural set up as well as guidelines for members.

This meeting was the first since Commission member Dr. Zainab Chaudry, representing the Council on American-Islamic Relations, was temporarily suspended and then reinstated following posts to her personal Facebook page.

The Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention held its first and only other meeting in September of this year, after being created by the legislature in the 2023 session.

One of the agenda items included guidelines and expectations for Commission members including a policy on public communications on personal social media pages.

While Commission members commented on a draft document, that document was not made available to the public before or during the meeting because it was a draft. We've requested a copy of the draft guidelines from the Office of the Attorney General and are awaiting a response.