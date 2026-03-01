Howard County Police kill man armed with knife threatening self harm

COLUMBIA, Md. — A man is dead following an overnight police-involved shooting in Columbia on Sunday morning.

Just after midnight Howard County officers were called to an apartment complex on Freetown Road for a man threatening to hurt himself.

Upon arrival, they encountered an unidentified man armed with a knife outside the building.

Despite orders to drop the weapon, the man reportedly continued approaching officers with the knife still-in-hand.

This resulted in officers shooting and killing him.

No officers were injured.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office will takeover the shooting investigation.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.