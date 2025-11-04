Driver in I-695 crash pleads guilty to six counts of negligent manslaughter

TOWSON, Md. — Lisa Lea, 57, appeared in court on Tuesday to plead guilty to six counts of negligent manslaughter by automobile for her part in a devastating I-695 crash in March 2023.

The crash killed Mahlon Simmons II, Mahlon Simmons III, Jose Escobar, Carlos Escobar, Sybil DiMaggio, and Rolando Ruiz, who were all construction workers in a work zone on the shoulder of the highway.

WMAR-2 News Photo Compilation. Courtesies to Stauffer Funeral Homes, Iglesia Con Poder de Lo Alto and DiMaggio family for victim photos.

Lea became emotional as she answered the judge's questions about her acceptance of the plea agreement, including as he read out what would need to be proved if she did go to trial.

MORE: Husband of I-695 crash victim shares their heartbreaking love story

Prosecutors are recommending that Lea serve 24 years in prison, four years for each victim.

Her sentence will be determined by the judge at a hearing set for January 30th, 2026.

During Tuesday's hearing, the prosecutors laid out the facts of the case that would have been presented at trial.

We heard that Lea gave inconsistent statements to investigators immediately following the crash and that a blood screen came back positive for THC in her system.

Five seconds prior to the crash, she'd been going 121 MPH.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NTSB: Excessive speed, dangerous lane change were main factors in I-695 crash that killed six workers

Based on the data from the car, prosecutors said, she'd been going to a dispensary in the City prior to being on I-695, and that there were some points during her travel that she was going 140 MPH.

While the prosecutors requested she be in jail until the sentencing, the defense argued that she hasn't had any infractions and has shown up to every court date while on home detention since her arrest in June of 2023.

The judge allowed her to continue home detention until sentencing.

The families of the victims didn't speak in court today, and they didn't speak in front of the camera afterward.

IN FOCUS LOOK: The 695 tragedy: One year later

However, they did relay to WMAR-2 News their frustration that Lea could be released on parole in as few as four years.

Scott Shellenberger, the State's Attorney for Baltimore County, confirmed this is the case, as she would be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of her sentence, and that this would include the two years she's spent on house arrest.

WMAR-2 News Scott Shellenberger and two assistant state's attorneys speak outside the courthouse following Lisa Lea's plea hearing on November 4, 2025.

The family of Sybil DiMaggio has sued the State of Maryland, Lea, the other driver, and contracting and construction companies involved in the project and worksite, claiming negligence and wrongful death, among other things.

WMAR-2 News (Left to right) Dylan DiMaggio (Sybil DiMaggio's son), George Durm III (Sybil DiMaggio's husband), Michael Belsky, and Catherine Dickerson, their lawyers outside of court following Lisa Lea's plea hearing on November 4, 2025.

A second amended complaint was filed in that civil suit last week.