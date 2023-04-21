Director of Balt. Co. Corrections disputes Office of the Public Defender on BCDC conditions for kids

In response to a letter describing poor conditions for juvenile detainees at Baltimore County Detention Center, the newly confirmed Director of Corrections for the County disputed many of the allegations on Friday.

"As previously shared," writes Walt Pesterfield, "in many cases, conditions were not found to be as described in the letter from the Maryland Office of the Public Defender; however, the County has identified areas for improvement in some areas."

Pesterfield in his 6-page letter, goes through and responds, in many cases refutes, the allegations made by OPD in their March letter.

On a couple points, he concedes that COVID-19 restrictions have caused more isolation and lack of services on intake.

However, on most of the 18 separate allegations he pulls from the OPD's March letter, he disputes the conditions are as described, but also says that BCDC was not designed for kids.

"Baltimore County shares concerns regarding appropriate placement for juvenile offenders at a facility that was not designed to house juveniles," he says. "Baltimore County is actively working with potential partners to identify alternative housing options for Baltimore County juvenile detainees charged as adults."

Here's the full letter:



4.21.23 Letter OPD Pesterfield on Scribd

We've reached out to the Office of the Public Defender for a response, but did not immediately hear back.