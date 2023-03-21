Crossover Day kills bills

Following a busy week leading to Monday's Crossover Day in the Maryland General Assembly, hundreds of bills have been left on the cutting room floor.

These include bills we've followed closely such as SB93, the YES Act, and SB618, which would create safe injection sites.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bate's legislative priority HB481, which would increase the maximum prison sentence for those found to be wearing, carrying or transporting a handgun illegally, failed to get out of committee as well.

Even HB1, The Child Victims Act of 2023, which removes the statute of limitations for child sex abuse in civil cases, didn't get a vote in the House committee, though the Senate version did crossover, keeping the bill alive.

Bills prohibiting the funding of a MagLev, Universal Basic Income for transition-age youth and a financial literacy curriculum all failed to make the cut. As did the Maryland Rail Investment Act of 2023.

The Genetic Testing Protection Act of 2023, which would prohibit insurance companies from denying or limiting coverage to people who take genetic tests, didn't make it out of committee.

Despite the more than 1200 bills introduced in the House and more than 900 introduced in the Senate, fewer than 300 made it out of each chamber.

If a bill was left late and legislators still want to get it across the finish line, they can suspend the rules to get it through, as lawmakers hope to do with Maryland 529, but most legislation will have to wait until next year.

The session ends with Sine Die on April 10th.