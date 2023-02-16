Bill to End Auto Charging Kids in Adult Court to be heard in Committee

On the same day that Baltimore Police announced that they've arrested a 16 year old in the Edmonson Shopping center shooting from earlier this year, lawmakers were scheduled to hear testimony on a bill to end the auto-charging of children as adults.

SB93, would start all juvenile cases, no matter the charge or the crime the child is accused of, in juvenile court.

Currently, there are 33 charges where kids as young as 13, if arrested, are automatically charged as adults.

The bill, introduced by Baltimore City Senator Jill Carter, has been introduced in to previous sessions.

Last year, the bill didn't even come up for a vote in the Judicial Proceedings committee.

"This bill is going to bring Maryland in line with many other states," said Josh Rovner, the Director of Youth Justice for the Sentencing Project. "And what it's going to do is it will start all cases for youth in Maryland, in the juvenile courts where they belong."

The bill comes from a recommendation of the Juvenile Justice Reform Council, which met, at the direction of the legislature between 2019 and 2021.