Lawmakers consider bill to bring safe injection sites to Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Legal safe injection sites are still new for the U.S.

The first one opened up only two years ago in NYC.

Senator Shelly Hettleman has been trying to get locations allowed in Maryland.

"Do I wish they didn't use, I certainly do but people we have to accept that many people in our community are substance users and they're going to use whether it's in a back alley or it's in a public bathroom, they're going to use," said Hettleman.

The Senator's bill would allow community based organizations to apply to be a safe injection site, no organization is required.

It also would recommend six sites across the state, two rural, two suburban and two urban locations.

"They prevent overdoses, they save lives these sites provide referrals to care such as detox, housing, whatever support people may come in needing," said Rajani Gudlavalleti, Director of Mobilization at Baltimore Harm Reduction.

The Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition provides safe to use kits to avoid overdose and the spread of diseases.

The group argues this is the blind spot in care for addicts.

Organizations provide syringes and provide help after use but not during.

"Since the bill to authorize overdose prevention sites was introduced to the Maryland legislature in 2016, our state has lost over 17,000 people to overdose death," said Gudlavalleti.

These sites don't provide the drugs, they only monitor the use of drugs people bring in.

Also providing safety equipment like fentanyl testing strips.

Senator Justin Ready, a Republican from Carroll County is against this bill.

"I don't think it's wise to encourage more of the behavior we're trying to desperately discourage," said Ready.

We asked the senator if he'd be ok with something like this in his town.

"I would not want that in my community, I welcome places that people can get help," said Ready.

Senator Hettleman has been fighting for this bill for years and with less than a month left in the legislative session, it's going to be an uphill battle.

The Maryland Board of Nursing also released a letter in opposition of Senate Bill 618: