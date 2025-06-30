Baltimore City Sheriff launches criminal probe after ICE detained someone inside courthouse

BALTIMORE — A criminal investigation was launched after ICE agents reportedly detained someone inside Baltimore City Circuit Court recently.

According to Clerk of the Court, Xavier A. Conaway, the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office is conducting the probe.

“Courthouses must be places where every person—regardless of background or immigration status—feels safe seeking services or justice. When immigrant families are made to feel unsafe in a place meant for justice, we all lose," said Conaway. "If our courthouses become places people avoid, then we’ve lost more than public trust—we’ve weakened the very foundation of equal justice in Baltimore City.”

Although most court proceedings are of public record, Conaway said he's "reviewing internal protocols" to ensure confidential information is protected.

Specifics of what transpired in this particular case were not revealed.

It's just the latest encounter between ICE and courts in Maryland.

Currently the Department of Homeland Security is suing every sitting federal judge in the state over a standing order preventing immediate deportations of migrants fighting removal on habeas corpus grounds.

It's unclear what criminal charges the Sheriff's Office would file against ICE agents considering courthouses are publicly accessible, not to mention immunity federal authorities normally enjoy when operating in their official capacity.

We've reached out to the Sheriff's Office asking these very questions, and have yet to hear back.

In the past U.S. immigration heads like Border Czar Tom Homan have threatened to arrest state and local officials who willfully obstruct their work.

ICE has not yet responded to our request for comment.

Baltimore is one of 10 Maryland Cities identified by the Trump Administration as a sanctuary jurisdiction.

While Mayor Brandon Scott has denied Baltimore's sanctuary status, Attorney General Anthony Brown has repeatedly discouraged law enforcement from cooperating with ICE, threatening civil liability if they do.