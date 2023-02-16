Teen charged in shooting of five high school students at Edmondson Village Shopping Center

BALTIMORE — Police have charged a teenager in connection to a deadly shooting that targeted five high school students at Edmondson Village Shopping Center last month.

The January 4 shooting occurred as the victims, all students at nearby Edmondson West Side High School, were gathered outside the Popeyes in the middle of the school day.

Among the victims was 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, who later died of his injuries.

At the time of the shooting officials said there was no indication that it had anything to do with a school confrontation. The School said students were not permitted to leave campus during class hours.

Dorsey's family issued this statement, following news of the arrest.

"The family is relieved that at least one of the individuals responsible for this horrific crime is now in custody and charged with first-degree murder. The fact that Deanta's killer is also 16-years-old only amplifies the tragedy of this unspeakable situation. Yesterday's arrest brings us one small step closer to getting justice for our beloved Deanta and the four other children victimized in this massing shooting. We will not rest until all of those involved in Deanta’s murder are held accountable, and we remain grateful for the continued hard work of the detectives on this case."

Following the incident Police Commissioner Michael Harrison did suggest that a second shooter was potentially involved.

Police later released surveillance photos of the two suspects they believed to be responsible.

The unidentified 16-year-old who was arrested Wednesday is currently being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility downtown, on first degree murder charges.

There is no word yet on a possible motive. It's also unclear if investigators are still seeking another suspect.