Becoming unaffordable: Groceries, gasoline, electric bills, and more

BALTIMORE, Md. — Nearly three in four Marylanders say that groceries have become less affordable since last year, according to a new UMBC poll out Tuesday morning.

Here's a look at how many respondents said these things were "less affordable" than last year:

Pollsters specifically asked Marylanders for their feelings about their electricity bills.

"The electricity bill has skyrocketed over the last few months," one said. "A normally $250 bill is $700+. Super unaffordable."



"Disgusted," another said, of the 13% who expressed anger, outrage, or another strong negative emotion. "Even when I cut down on electricity, the bill still increases."



"I'm pretty worried about being able to keep up with my electric bill along with other bills as well," said another, among 13% who expressed worry, concern, frustration, or stress. "It has been a struggle."

When Marylanders were asked an open-ended question, the most important issues facing the state were:



Cost of living, affordability, or prices (33%) Taxes, spending, or state budget (15%) Politicians, Trump, federal government, or state government (15%)

The poll also asked Marylanders about personal financial concerns.

39% of respondents said they were either "very" or "extremely" worried about affording groceries and food, and another 39% said the same about paying utility bills each month.

On quality of life issues, outside of financial concerns, the highest percentage said they were worried about the future of the country.

Here are the quality of life issues that more than 20% of respondents said they were either "very" worried or "extremely" worried about: