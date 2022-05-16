Baltimore City's Inspector General: The job and the pressure to remain neutral

BALTIMORE — The fallout continues over an investigative report that accuses Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby of numerous ethics violations.

On Thursday, Councilwoman Odette Ramos said she would introduce a resolution to amend the City Charter that would prohibit elected officials or their designee from sitting on the Inspector General's Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board became a hot button issue last year, after releasing their first performance review of Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming.

At the time, Cumming had just issued a critical investigative report into Marilyn Mosby's travel and side businesses.

Cumming previously expressed concern that current members of the Advisory Board could present a potential conflict of interest, in the event any of them come under investigation by her office.

Although Cumming's office was not tied to this recent ethics report on Nick Mosby, two current members sitting on the Inspector General's Advisory Board were appointed by the City Council President.

Over the years, investigators at the Inspector General's Office have uncovered scandals impacting the highest offices in city government including the mayor, multiple city agencies, and schemes skimming money from taxpayers through contracts, falsified overtime, or financial mismanagement.

In fiscal year 2020, the office received 751 hotline complaints and issued 47 reports that found a combined $2,986,929 in wasteful spending and savings.

The following year the Inspector General fielded 705 complaints, uncovering $7,051,000 in waste and savings that resulted in 36 reports.

A large portion of those investigations were reported on by WMAR-2 News.