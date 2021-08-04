Inspector General concerned about liability associated with BCFD's take-home vehicle policy

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Inspector General (IG) on Wednesday released a six page investigative report into the fire department’s take-home vehicle policy.

Previous complaints alleged the policy amounted to financial waste.

Currently the fire department uses 35 take-home vehicles for on-call emergency situations.

In the city, each agency vehicle is paid for by the mile. Initial warranties typically last for either three-years or the first 36,000 miles, but do not include brake and tire coverage, or oil changes.

According to information provided to the IG, the annual estimated maintenance and repair expenses for all 35 take-home vehicles is $165,770.47, which brings the total cost so far to around $775,168.17.

The IG found that seven of the 35 take-home vehicles are assigned to members who live out-of-state and travel more than 35 miles to work. Four of the seven are shift commanders.

Those seven alone equate to at least 102,691 miles a year, with an estimated maintenance and repair cost of $63,096.76.

Every city vehicle is installed with a device that records odometer and fuel miles whenever an employee fills up at a gas station.

That information gets uploaded into a system, which tracks the vehicle's record on maintenance, warranties, and repair costs.

Fire Chief Niles Ford told the IG that GPS devices were uninstalled from take-home vehicles because they drain batteries. As result, the IG was unable to review any prior records.

Under the current policy, Deputy Chiefs and above are automatically assigned a take-home vehicle, with Ford deciding who gets the others.

There are a couple rules; members must live within 60 miles of the closest city fire station, and take-home vehicles are only to be used for official work related business.

Ford said the policy has been more relaxed. For example, employees are allowed to take their families to restaurants in the take-home vehicle, to ensure a quick response in case of an emergency.

In that situation, an on-call member’s family may need to go with them to an emergency, which the IG feels could present risk management and liability concerns for the city.

The department's procedure manual does not specify who can and can't ride in city-owned vehicles.

In response to the IG's report, Ford said the department reduced the available number of take-home cars by 10 in 2020, and pledged to review the policy again in order to make necessary changes.

