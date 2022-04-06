Report: Shoddy restoration work discovered at hundreds of small cell tower sites throughout Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A new Inspector General's report found that a subcontractor did some shoddy concrete restoration work while installing hundreds of small cell tower sites throughout the City.

According to the complaint received, instead of following city code and using at least five-inches of concrete from a mixing truck to repair sidewalks at these tower sites, the subcontractor would use water and bagged wet concrete so it would appear as if it was just poured.

The subcontractor in question was responsible for 484 small cell towers poles, and then restoring areas damaged during construction.

Normally, the Baltimore City's Department of Transportation would conduct on-site inspections while work was being completed. But apparently during COVID-19, the agency began accepting pictures of the jobs that were supposedly being done from the contractors.

The investigative report indicates that 450 of the sites this subcontractor was responsible for working on were left not up to city code.

As result, the City fined them $447,000.

The complaint also accused the subcontractor of paying off inspectors to overlook the problems with restorations, however both the Inspector General and City could not verify those allegations.