Abrego-Garcia's wife accused him of kicking, pushing, and slapping her multiple times in the past

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is amping up efforts to prevent Kilmar Abrego-Garcia's return to Maryland, by painting him as an "MS-13 gang member, illegal alien from El Salvador, and suspected human trafficker."

Due to his alleged gang ties, which he denies, Garcia was arrested in March, and deported to his home country of El Salvador.

Back in 2019 a U.S. immigration judge ruled Garcia could be deported, just not to El Salvador, over potential safety concerns.

Garcia lived in Maryland, undocumented, since 2012 with his wife and child, both of whom are American citizens.

His wife, Jennifer Vasquez, has sued the government seeking his return.

The case already reached the Supreme Court, while generating national attention.

Despite previously admitting that Garcia's deportation was "in error," President Donald Trump and company have begun walking that back, instead doubling down on their decision, and focusing on his record.

On Thursday DHS publicly released copies of an August 2020 protective order Vasquez applied for against Garcia in Prince George's County.

In those court documents Vasquez explains how Garcia allegedly inflicted mental injury on her three children, and repeatedly abused her physically.

The altercation reportedly started when Vasquez refused to let Garcia use her car.

"Out the window I saw someone walking, I open the door and called for help, when my husband heard, he grabbed me back inside and slapped," Vasquez wrote in court documents. "Police came he acted violent with them and broke my phone in front of [the] officer."

This wasn't the first time Garcia had a violent outburst, according to Vasquez's written testimony.

"Have photos of all the bruises he's left on my body," Vasquez stated. "Me and my kids are afraid now. He's kicked me, pushed me, slapped me in the face, threatened me."

Vasquez also detailed a recording of Garcia purportedly telling her ex mother-in-law that, "even if [I] kill [her], no one can do anything to [me]."

Some outlets have obtained the recording, for which high level White House advisers like Stephen Miller, have plastered on social media.

When asked to document past injuries caused by Garcia, Vasquez noted at least four other instances.

In November 2019, Vasquez wrote he "grab me by the hair in the car."

In December 2019, she recalled how Garcia once again grabbed her hair, and "dragged me out of [the] car leaving me in the street."

In January 2020, Vasquez recounted Garcia breaking her son's tablet and the doors in her house.

In March 2020, she accused Garcia of pushing her against the wall, before breaking her phone and television.

All these allegations came before a second known protective order Vasquez sought against Garcia in May of 2021.

That too was shared publicly by DHS.

In those filings Vasquez described Garcia punching, scratching, and ripping off her shirt.

On both occasions, Vasquez rescinded requests for court protection.

Eight-days after filing the August 2020 complaint, Vasquez withdrew because Garcia's family wanted to attend their son's first birthday.

Vasquez reasoned Garcia "agreed to continue counseling, and if not is willing to sign divorce papers."

As for the May 2021 filing, a district court judge granted an interim restraining order requiring Garcia to vacate Vasquez's home.

That June, Vasquez no showed a final hearing prompting the case to be dismissed.

Nonetheless, DHS and the Trump Administration have continued portraying Garcia in a different light than the news media, who've often described him as a "Maryland Father or Maryland Man."

To further justify their actions, DHS recently shared a December 2022 investigative report out of Tennessee, where Abrego-Garcia was pulled over for speeding and driving on a suspended license.

The Highway Patrolman who stopped Garcia, observed eight other people in the car.

Garcia claimed the car belonged to his boss.

When questioned about the individuals in the car with him, Abrego-Garcia said he was transporting them from Houston, Texas to Temple Hills, Maryland, for construction work.

"There was no luggage in the vehicle, leading the encountering officer to suspect this was a human trafficking incident," the report stated. "All the passengers gave the same home address as the subject's home address. During the interview, subject pretended to speak less English than he was capable of and attempted to put encountering officer off-track by responding to questions with questions."

The trooper later decided to let Garcia go with a warning, however the circumstances raised suspicion of human/labor trafficking.

Scripps News Group has since obtained body-worn camera footage of the car stop.

Attorney General Pam Bondi piled on by dumping several pages of documents she says proves Garcia's MS-13 membership.

The documents cite a Prince George's County Police Gang Unit assessment that determined Garcia's Chicago Bulls hat and hoodie, signified a certain MS-13 credo.

"The meaning of the clothing is to represent "ver, oir y callar" or "see no evil, hear- no evil and say no evil," detectives wrote. "Wearing the Chicago Bulls hat represents that they are a member in good standing with the MS-13."

Investigators also referenced a "past proven and reliable source of information," who linked Garcia to the gang's "Westerns Clique" chapter. That same informant told detectives Garcia held the rank of "Chequeo," under the moniker "Chele."

Trump personally got involved, posting various pictures on X, appearing to mock Garcia and his many political supporters.

"If he tattoos like MS-13, beats women like MS-13, and tramples the law like MS-13—THEN HE’S PROBABLY MS-13." the White House wrote on April 19, with Trump holding a photo of Garcia's tattooed knuckles.

On Saturday, the White House posted a doctored picture of Garcia, resembling old campaign posters of former President Barack Obama.

Ah yes, a true classic. We call this one... 'Not a Maryland Dad’ 🎨 pic.twitter.com/IqANJby4c5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Garcia remains jailed in El Salvadorwhile his case is litigated.

A Federal District Court judge in Maryland already ordered the Trump Administration to "effectuate" Garcia's return.

The Supreme Court, got involved, ruling the White House must "facilitate his release."

There's now an ongoing court battle between the Executive and Judicial branches on what that exactly means.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.