Is Kilmar Abrego-Garcia an MS-13 gang member? Trump's DOJ says these documents prove it

BALTIMORE — The Department of Justice is digging in defending the deportation of Kilmar Armando Abrego-Garcia, an undocumented Salvadoran man, who they allege is a member of the murderous MS-13 gang.

Last month ICE agents arrested Abrego-Garcia in Baltimore, where he lived with his wife and child, both of whom are American citizens.

Due to his suspected gang ties, Abrego-Garcia was sent to a notorious Salvadoran prison, despite an immigration judge previously barring his return there over potential safety concerns.

Abrego-Garcia's lawyers have denied any gang associations, but on Wednesday Attorney General Pam Bondi released several pages of documents she says proves otherwise.

The documents date back to March 2019 when Abrego-Garcia was detained outside a Hyattsville Home Depot with other known MS-13 gang members.

According to a Prince George's County Police Gang Unit detective, Abrego-Garcia had rolls of money covering the eyes, ears, and mouth of the U.S. Presidents on the bills.

Detectives also documented Abrego-Garcia's Chicago Bulls hat and hoodie, which they claim signifies a certain credo within MS-13.

"The meaning of the clothing is to represent "ver, oir y callar" or "see no evil, hear- no evil and say no evil," a police report states. "Wearing the Chicago Bulls hat represents that they are a member in good standing with the MS-13."

The report goes onto mention someone police deemed to be a "past proven and reliable source of information," who confirmed Abrego-Garcia's membership with the gang's "Westerns Clique" branch.

This confidential informant also told detectives that Abrego-Garcia held the rank of "Chequeo," and the moniker "Chele."

Upon learning these details, ICE was called.

Federal agents who interviewed Abrego-Garcia, write that he admitted to illegally crossing into the U.S. near McAllen, Texas in March of 2012.

There are some conflicting accounts between police and ICE, as to what Abrego-Garcia was originally held for.

Police noted he was taken into custody for loitering, while ICE agents recall it being related to a murder investigation.

This became the center of Abrego-Garcia's defense in April and December 2019, during immigration court proceedings.

Another point of contention was whether Abrego-Garcia ever expressed fear of returning to his home country of El Salvador.

On the very same Homeland Security form, a deportation officer wrote "Abrego-Garcia is not claiming fear of returning to his country," under the humanitarian issues section.

However, under the intelligence information portion of the form, the deportation officer wrote "Abrego-Garcia is claiming fear of returning to his home country of EL Salvador."

In court, Abrego-Garcia stated his intention to file for asylum.

A judge hearing the case raised skepticism, due to the fact Abrego-Garcia failed to apply within one year of entering the United States.

The judge also ruled Abrego-Garcia "failed to present evidence" that he isn't a gang member.

Additionally there was some concern on the part of the judge about Abrego-Garcia no showing past court hearings for traffic violations.

"Evidence shows that the Respondent has a history o f failing to appear for proceedings pertaining to his traffic violations," the judge wrote. "He

asserted that he did not receive notice of these proceedings, but in his written statement, he admitted that he remembers receiving citations that he chose not to follow up on. The Respondent's lack of diligence in following up on his traffic court cases indicates that he cannot be trusted to appear in immigration court."

Ultimately the court ordered Abrego-Garcia be deported, just not to El Salvador over potential safety concerns.

More recent federal court documents reviewed by WMAR-2 News reveal Abrego-Garcia feared being returned to El Salvador because his mother ran a well known "pupusa business."

Nonetheless a panel of appellate judges affirmed the lower court's decision to deport in December 2019.

"The Immigration Judge appropriately considered allegations of gang affiliation against the respondent in determining that he has not demonstrated that he is not a danger to property or persons," the judicial panel wrote.

Abrego-Garcia's case has since drawn national attention.

His wife, Jennifer Vasquez, is currently suing the Trump Administration over her husband's deportation.

President Donald Trump's DOJ admits Abrego-Garcia was sent to El Salvador in error, yet they now say he cannot be returned because another Country has custody.

A Federal District Court judge in Maryland is ordering Trump and company to "effectuate" Abrego-Garcia's release.

The Supreme Court weighed in on appeal, ruling Trump and company must "facilitate his release."

There's now an ongoing battle brewing between the Executive and Judicial branches on what that exactly means.

For their part, Administration officials have remained defiant, vowing to not let Abrego-Garcia back in.

Judge Paula Xinis, who was appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obama, is ordering those officials to submit sworn court depositions, explaining how they intend to follow her orders.

The White House has expressed extreme frustration with how media outlets have portrayed Abrego-Garcia as a "Maryland Father or Maryland Man," wrongly deported to El Salvador.

Trump's cabinet has instead painted Abrego-Garcia as a foreign terrorist involved in human trafficking.

On top of releasing gang documents, Homeland Security officials on Wednesday, also shared copies of a protective order Abrego-Garcia's wife filed against him in 2021.

Those allegations were eventually dismissed, when Vasquez failed to appear in court for a follow-up hearing.

For now Abrego-Garcia remains jailed in his country of origin, while the lawsuit plays out in court.

