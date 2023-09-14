Howard County Government resolves technical issues with website

UPDATE: The Howard County Government website is back up and running.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Howard County Government is currently experiencing technical difficulties with the hosting company that serves their website.
In a tweet they said, "This is a public facing site and does not involve any of our internal operations."
While the site is down, residents are asked to contact to email ask@howardcountymd.gov or contact the Office of Public Information at 410-313-2022 if assistance is needed.
While the website is down, should you need any service or assistance #HoCoMD, please email @HoCoGov at ask@howardcountymd.gov or contact our Office of Public Information at 410-313-2022. (2/2) https://t.co/sQbV3oHRQa— Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) September 14, 2023