Voters can test new voting machines during public demonstrations for the 2028 presidential election

Voters can get a first look at possible new voting machines for the 2028 presidential election.
WATCH: Voters can test out the new voting machines at public demonstrations
The state is holding public demonstrations this week to show off the new equipment. The machines feature faster scanners to cut down on long lines at the polls.
They also meet updated federal security standards and do not connect to the internet.
State Administrator of Elections Jared DeMarinis wants voters to test the machines before the state buys them.
"I want to get public feedback on the system that we're about to procure, you know, so it's a big investment for the state, and I want to make sure that voters are comfortable with it going for 28 and beyond," DeMarinis said.
Voters can test the machines today and tomorrow.
Demonstrations are happening in Rockville, Baltimore, and on the Eastern Shore.
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