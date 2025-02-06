BALTIMORE — This week, frustration continues to build for Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customers as many residents report sky-high bills. WMAR 2 News reached out to neighbors on the Nextdoor app, and numerous responses came in with bills exceeding a thousand dollars.

For many, these bills are a serious burden. Some residents, especially those on fixed incomes or sole providers for their families, say they simply can’t afford to pay.

However, the Office of Home Energy Programs (OHEP) says help is available for those struggling to pay their BGE bills.

“Affordability isn’t unheard of within BGE bills,” said Rigel Moore, Director of OHEP. “We are here to assist those who are having trouble making ends meet.”

OHEP has seen a surge in applications and calls for assistance since the recent BGE rate increases. Last year, the program helped 55,000 people, and this year, they expect that number to rise due to the higher bills.

“It’s definitely concerning when it comes to the additional financial strain on constituents,” Moore said.

Many residents are now grappling with how to handle their rising costs. However, Moore assures the community that they don’t have to navigate this situation alone.

“We are here to help, and we definitely understand the current crisis,” Moore said.

VIDEO: Understanding your BGE bill: Explore relief options Understanding your BGE bill: Explore relief options

OHEP offers grants for heating, electricity, past-due accounts, and weatherization, and helps prevent power shut-offs and restore energy service.

“But paying bills in full isn’t typical in the program, but we do work to keep the lights on and protect accounts with a 55-day extension,” Moore explained.

There are specific eligibility requirements for those looking to enroll in OHEP, with household income being a key deciding factor.

“You must meet certain income guidelines based on household size and total household income,” Moore said.

It typically takes about 45 days for an application to process. During this time, if your utility is at risk of being turned off, OHEP will issue a 55-day extension to ensure power isn’t shut off while your application is being processed.

While the process may seem lengthy, Moore encourages residents to stay hopeful.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. There’s a lot going on in society right now, but we’re here to help,” Moore said.

Here’s a list of the documents you will need to apply for assistance:



A completed and signed application

A list of all family members in the household

Proof of:

Photo ID Social Security numbers for everyone in the household Income for the past 30 days for all household members Proof of residency Current electric and heating bills



For those who may not qualify for OHEP, additional resources like BGE Budget Billing and Empower are available. For more information and to apply, click here.

