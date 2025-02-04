BGE waives late fees and pause disconnections, frustration grows as Baltimore Gas and Electric bills surge

IRVINGTON — As bills from Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) continue to roll in, frustration mounts among customers facing startling increases in their monthly charges.

Many residents, like Amina, an Irvington resident with a stable job, find themselves unable to cope with the rising costs despite minimal utility usage.

Amina’s recent bills tell a shocking story: her payment skyrocketed from $200 to an alarming $1,110 within a few months.

"You cannot go from a $250 bill to next month being $700 and then $1,110," Amina lamented, highlighting the financial strain many are experiencing.

A recent review of Amina’s utility bill reveals that her actual gas usage was a modest 458 therms, amounting to roughly $284. However, the gas delivery charge alone climbed to about $289, contributing significantly to her skyrocketing bills.

BGE officials say that since 2020, gas delivery charges—intended to pay for the gas distribution infrastructure rather than the gas itself—have risen by 50%.

This increase reflects the higher costs associated with maintaining the system. Since 2010, gas rates have surged from $0.26 per therm to $0.90 per therm, an increase that BGE indicates has outpaced inflation rates.

While BGE cites broader inflationary trends as a contributing factor, Amina and other residents are quick to express that the utility company is not alone in these cost increases.

"To raise it that much all at once while everything else—like eggs, gas, and other essentials—is rising, this is Baltimore City, not LA. What are we doing?" she questioned, echoing a sentiment that resonates with many of her neighbors.

This collective frustration has led to a groundswell of community response. A petition on Change.org has gained thousands of signatures, rallying residents to fight back against the rising utility costs.

Discussions on local community platforms, such as the Nextdoor app, reveal similar experiences among neighbors. One resident reported a bill exceeding $1,200 for one month, while another saw their December bill double in January—jumping from $157 to $328.

“It’s becoming unaffordable to live in Baltimore City,” one resident remarked, reflecting a distressing trend observed by many in the community.

Amina highlighted the economic dichotomy within the city, noting that while Baltimore is home to many residents earning lower wages, there are also numerous well-paying job opportunities. Yet, as she points out, as individuals begin to earn more, they are met with rising property taxes and increasing utility bills, creating a perpetual financial struggle.

In response to growing outrage, BGE announced that it is pausing service disconnections and waiving late fees. However, Amina interprets these measures as indicative of a larger issue. “That’s a sign that customers aren’t able to afford what you’re selling,” she stated.

“Who’s profiting, and why are they profiting off the backs of their customers this way? Profits should be a portion, not like, “Oh, we’ll just double the bills.’”