Baltimore Police investigating shooting that left man dead, woman wounded Friday night

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating after two people were shot Friday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West Saratoga Street at 8:37 p.m. and found two victims, a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male victim later died at a local hospital.

The female victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

