Three Baltimore County Schools on lockdown, three people of interest being questioned

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md — Three Baltimore County Schools were on lock down today after police activity in the area.

According to Baltimore County Public Schools, three schools such as Sudbrook Middle and Bedford Elementary were on lock down due to police activity in the community. As of right now all students have been dismissed.

There were no reports of any gunshots being fired but three people of interest are currently being questioned by police. We will continue to keep you up to date with more information.