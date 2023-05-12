This weekend many will celebrate "Jakes Day" in honor of a five-year-old skater

BALTIMORE — Grab some sneakers and a helmet. This weekend families are celebrating "Jake's Day," a time to honor a young five- year- old who loved to skateboard

Kids tweleve and under can receive free skate lessons at Jake’s Skate Park at Rash Field Park while honoring Jake life.

Jake Owens, lost his life at five-years- old when a distracted driver hit his family’s car.

He was a loving little boy who loved to skateboard and touched many people's lives. His legacy now lives on through a skate park in Federal Hill named in his honor.

In addition a yearly event takes place called “Jakes Day'," this year the event is set to take place Saturday 9:00a.m to 1p.m in Federal Hill.

During the event kids can get free lessons from a professional skateboarder, eat ice cream and play with goats.

Also, the first 100 skaters will get a free custom t-shirt.

Organizers say events like this are important for community members to take part in a positive outlet and allow children to engage with one another and try something new as Jake would.

"It really is a special event and its great for kids to honor Jakes memory in such a positive way. We hope many people come join us," said Joey Jett, professional skateboarder.

The event is set to take place Saturday, but organizers say if the rain is too heavy it’ll be moved to Sunday same time.

