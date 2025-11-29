Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunday: Cloudy and cold with a few rain showers
Good Sunday morning!

Expect a cloudy, and cold day today, along with a few showers. There may be a few wet snowflakes that mix in very early today, especially north and west of the city.

Temperatures will start off below freezing with highs reaching the middle and upper 40s by the afternoon.

Monday will be a dry day before our next storm moves in Tuesday. It's likely that western Maryland will see a mix bag of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain! Areas in the WMAR 2 viewing area will likely see a quick burst of some wet snowflakes mixing in with rain Tuesday morning, followed by a quick transition to all rain as temps rise above freezing.

Soil temperatures are well above freezing, so even if we do get snow mixing in, I don't expect it to stick to the roads.

