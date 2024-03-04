Students react to UMD's suspension of Greek life activities

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland sent a cease and desist letter to the presidents of all Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Council (PHA) organizations, ordering them to halt all “new member activities” indefinitely as the school investigates allegations of student misconduct.

Copy of the letter sent by the University of Maryland's director of student conduct, indefinitely suspending fraternity and sorority activities because of incidents that have "threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community." @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/j6HZNjoj6j — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorthNews) March 3, 2024

"I was honestly really surprised. I didn't see it coming at all,” one UMD junior, who does not participate in Greek life, told us.

"I know a lot of people that are in frats and they were looking forward to the year,” another student said.

The letter states that the University has “reason to believe multiple chapters within the IFC and PH have been conducting activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community.”

The letter is vague about what those allegations are, but the students were encouraged to “review the University’s hazing policy.” We asked UMD officials if they could confirm the investigation was related to hazing, but we were told the letter is serving as the University’s comment for now.

The Director of Student Conduct, and the Interim Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life sent the letter Friday, one day after the fraternity and sorority leaders were called to an “emergency meeting” with the school. They were warned that if there were any further allegations, activities would be suspended. The next day, more incidents were reported.

"I heard about some things last year as well, but I heard that fraternity was removed from campus entirely,” senior Addison Lucas told us. "But they halted everything so I feel like it must have been so severe that they're investigating everyone."

Lucas hopes the rumors she’s heard aren’t true.

"There's some nasty things being said about what was done, and I'm glad that they're actually addressing it and not just sweeping it under the rug,” she said. "You hear all these horrible hazing stories from the past and you're hoping they're not still going on because of new laws in place and just like general culture, and to hear that might still be going on in 2024 on my campus is definitely concerning."

Junior Jake Broffman says none of his friends who are in Greek life have mentioned hazing as a problem.

"They've said only positive things. Especially here at UMD, everybody more is of a community, and there's not really any type of division amongst people."

None of the students we spoke to on the record were participants in Greek life. Our efforts to interview members of the fraternities and sororities were unsuccessful.

As part of the cease and desist order, all new member activities are suspended indefinitely. Current members aren’t allowed to have any contact with new members, or prospective new members.

The school also put in place a “social moratorium,” which essentially means - no parties, on or off-campus. All of this is in effect until further notice, as the school launches a “thorough investigation."

